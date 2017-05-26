Remember this kid from Amitabh Bachchan film Cheeni Kum? Check out how she looks now, see photos

As Cheeni Kum completes 10 years, Swini Khara shares her favourite moment with Amitabh Bachchan. As Cheeni Kum completes 10 years, Swini Khara shares her favourite moment with Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Cheeni Kum completed 10 years and the film still manages to remain entertaining thanks to its cast members Tabu, Zohra Sehgal, Swini Khara, Paresh Rawal and a very engaging story. Back then, the 9-year-old child actor, Swini Khara who played Sexy, had completely charmed us with her acting acumen.

She played the role of a young cancer patient who served as a great companion to Buddhadev Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan), an otherwise grumpy old chef who can’t help but be sarcastic. Sexy and Buddha’s sweet friendship had touched our hearts. They spoke more like friends than a 9-year-old and a 60-year-old.

Even with her minor role, Swini had commanded the frame and remained sweetly engaging with all the characters in the film. Although she was a cancer patient, she was never a subject of pity for Buddha or the audience.

It’s been 10 years and Swini has grown up to be a diva. Recently she took to Instagram and shared her favourite moment with the megastar. “Celebrating 10 years of Cheeni Kum. Thank you for all the love over the years.Working with AmitJi and Balki Sir has been the most memorable experience of my life. Been a great journey ever since and Couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you Balki Sir and AmitJi for guiding me at every step to give my best and grooming me into a better actor. Thankful to the whole team for putting great efforts into making this film. Thank you Shilpa Khara for supporting me so much(and running around kHeathrow with huge bags and a kid) and Thank you Nimesh Khara dad, for encouraging me to pursue what I love. Time just flies by doesn’t it?,” she wrote.

Take a look at some of her recent pictures.

There you have it. She is proof that starting as a child actor could well be the beginning to a bright future in more than one way!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd