Amitabh Bachchan feels ‘fortunate’ to see himself onscreen

Amitabh Bachchan is Bollywood’s megastar but is shy of using epithets. A famous name in many parts of the world, the veteran actor considers himself to be fortunate to be still cast on the screen. The actor is 74 but is very much a force to be reckoned with.

Sr Bachchan came into the limelight through his image as Angry Young Man’ in films like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for 102 Not Out, where he will be seen as a 102-year-old man and will play father to another veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Big B took to Twitter to express his gratitude and tweeted that he feels, “Fortunate to still be seeing myself thus. ‘Shamitabh’, ‘Piku’, ‘Wazir’, ‘Te3n’, ‘Pink’, ‘Sarkar3’ and ‘102 Not Out’,” Amitabh posted on Twitter on Wednesday alongside a collage of the characters that he played in recent times.

The film 102 Not Out is being directed by Umesh Shukla. The movie is based on a Gujarati play by Saumya Joshi with the same name. The story revolves around the character of Amitabh Bachchan who will be seen playing a 102-year-old man, who is trying to break the oldest person in the world record which is being held by a Chinese man in the movie.

This isn’t the first time that these two actors of yesteryear will be seen together on the big screen. They have created waves of ripples with their first on-screen appearance in Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) and the list is long.

