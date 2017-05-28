Amitabh Bachchan crosses 27 million Twitter followers, retains the throne of most followed Bollywood star

Amitabh Bachchan is the top followed celebrity on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan is the top followed celebrity on Twitter.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to twitter to thank his followers on reaching the 27 million mark. He said he feels blessed and honoured for getting so much love. This, he shared in his tweet number 2437. Amitabh Bachchan is way ahead of Shah Rukh Khan in terms of Twitter followers. The Badshah of Bollywood has 23 million followers, while the Dangal star Aamir Khan has 20.9 million. Hollywood’s new favourite Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra has 17.4 million followers. Not surprisingly, the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi has around 30.2 million followers on the social media forum.

“It is 27 million followers on Twitter! 27 Million! I am indeed honoured and blessed,” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Saturday night.

Age has never been a barrier for Amitabh Bachchan who has given the world of cinema hits like Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, Black, Piku, and many more. He was seen acting as a 12-year-old with a rare disease called Progeria in Paa in which he had his own son, Abhishek Bachchan play his father.

See latest post of Amitabh Bachchan:

T 2437 – It is 27 million followers on Twitter !! 27 MILLION !! i am indeed honoured and blessed !! pic.twitter.com/IPcVD4rNtk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2017

Amitabh is fairly active on social media platforms and uses them to share updates about his personal and professional life with his fans and well-wishers.

The Bollywood legend recently saw his latest movie, Sarkar 3 which has been directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Though the movie bombed at the box office, Amitabh’s acting was the only saving grace and something that everyone praised

Amitabh Bachchan’s next is titled 102 Not Out. He will be sharing screen space with his old friend, Rishi Kapoor in the movie in which he will be seen playing a 102-year-old man, who wants to break the world record for being the oldest man alive on Earth.

Amitabh is ustoippable, as he is also working on Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan. This will be the first time that Aamir and Big B will be seen together on the big screen.

