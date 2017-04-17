Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 9 years on social media, congratulates Praneeth for Super Series win

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates nine years of being on social media. Amitabh Bachchan celebrates nine years of being on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan has been extremely active on Twitter. He has expressed his opinions, shared his gratitude for all the love he has received from his fans and announced his projects through his social media account. But did you know when he made his debut? Well, it has been nine long years since he started writing his blog.

The actor shared in a series of tweets about his journey on social media and the number of people who follow him. “On April 17, 2008, I wrote my 1st Blog and since then have written every day for the past 9 years. my first DAY 1 blog .. and now 9 years of it every day !! thank you all. My Digital reach : FB 26,786,971 : Twitter 26,185,312 : Instagram 3,518,503 : Blog 4,756,18 ..TOTAL 61,246,973 .. that’s 61+ MILLION.” Amitabh has become one of the celebrities to have highest number of followers with 61 million followers.

The Pink actor thanked his fans for giving him so much love. He wrote, “My cumulative digital reach : 61+ MILLION .. !!! BAAADDDUUUMMBAAAA .. thank you all that made it happen.” On the work front, the actor would appear in Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Yami Gautam and Jackie Shroff among others.

T 2496 – On April 17, 2008 I wrote my 1st Blog and since then have written every day for the past 9 years .. pic.twitter.com/IvPMopvtaD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 16, 2017

T 2497 -My Digital reach : FB 26,786,971 : Twitter 26,185,312 : Instagram 3,518,503 : Blog 4,756,18 ..TOTAL 61,246,973 .. thats 61+ MILLION pic.twitter.com/BkcTpnZiCX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2017

T 2497 – Congratulations PRANEETH for WIN over Srikanth !! 2 Indians in Final !! SPORTS BRINGS GLORY TO NATION ! Encourage sports ! pic.twitter.com/Uc9CS8m38s — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2017

On this special day, the actor also congratulated B Sai Praneeth for his big win at Singapore Super Series open. He wrote, “Congratulations PRANEETH for WIN over Srikanth !! 2 Indians in Final !! SPORTS BRINGS GLORY TO NATION ! Encourage sports!” Praneeth emerged as a winner against his India’s Kidambi Srikanth with a score of 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 in a match that turned around in the most dramatic fashion.

