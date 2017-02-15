Amitabh Bachchan congratulates ISRO for launching 104 satellites. But what is this picture?

ISRO is in the process of launching Chandrayaan 2, an advanced version of Chandrayaan 1 that managed to land a probe on Moon. And in the actor’s post, what caught the eye was a picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan dancing. ISRO is in the process of launching Chandrayaan 2, an advanced version of Chandrayaan 1 that managed to land a probe on Moon. And in the actor’s post, what caught the eye was a picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan dancing.

Amitabh Bachchan is probably our most clued-in star. The actor who now has 25 million followers on Twitter, next only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 27.1 million followers, is the first to comment on latest happenings — whether it is India winning a sports tournament or Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) setting a new precedent by putting in to orbit a record 104 satellites from seven countries.

Moments after PSLV-C37 rocket successfully lifted off from Sriharikota, Big B shared on Twitter, “T 2435 – CONGRATULATIONS .. !!! ISRO for the launch of 103 satellites from one PSLV .. a world record ! HOPE ONE DAY WE LAND ON MOON !” ISRO is in the process of launching Chandrayaan 2, an advanced version of Chandrayaan 1 that managed to land a probe on Moon.

However, in the actor’s post, what caught the eye was a picture of Amitabh and Abhishek dancing. They are dressed in a lot of bling that stage performances call for. Does the picture signify celebration? If it does, India is with Big B and his son. He also tweeted again and said, “Proud to be an Indian.” The actor also wrote about having 25 mn followers on Twitter after a fan pointed it out to him, “ARRE HAAN .. MAIN TOH DEKHNA BHOOL HI GAYA .. 25 MILLION .. YEEEAAAAHHHHHHH 25 MILLION … !!!!”

See Amitabh Bachchan’s latest tweets as he congratulates ISRO for launching 104 satellites:

T 2435 – CONGRATULATIONS .. !!! ISRO for the launch of 103 satellites from one PSLV .. a world record ! HOPE ONE DAY WE LAND ON MOON ! pic.twitter.com/yWrmVcIsuR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2017

ARRE HAAN .. MAIN TOH DEKHNA BHOOL HI GAYA .. 25 MILLION .. YEEEAAAAHHHHHHH 25 MILLION … !!!! http://t.co/TlV1NwNeFg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2017

yes proud indeed of INDIA and this achievement .. http://t.co/4R8nFBSLt4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2017

ISRO till now has managed to send up 20 satellites in one go. The bar, however, was set by Russia in 2014 when it launched 37 satellites in a single mission.

