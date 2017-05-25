Amitabh Bachchan compliments his bahurani and rani. This Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya image is indeed worth it, see photo

Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable picture of Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes film festival. Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable picture of Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes film festival.

There is an aura around Bollywood’s first family, the Bachchans. Time and again the warmth of their closely-knit bond has left a mark on the hearts of their many fans. And the one who makes sure that his family always stays together is none other than Bollywood’s superstar, Amitabh Bachchan. For senior Bachchan, it’s his family that always comes first. In fact, the best time of his day is when he is around his beloved family. His family’s youngest one, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, is the apple of his eye.

So when his 5-year-old granddaughter or we should say his “rani” Aaradhya stepped out with mommy Aishwarya dressed like a fairy at Cannes film festival, grandpa Amitabh could not stop gushing over the two beauties of his parivaar. Apart from winning a humongous fan following after walking and posing with her star mommy Aish, Aaradhya met an admirer back home. It was her grandfather who recently posted a picture of the mother-daughter duo and captioned it, “T 2434 – Bahurani aur hamari Rani .. !!!”

T 2434 – Bahurani aur hamari Rani .. !!! pic.twitter.com/slqauAt9GJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2017

Also see | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new pictures with Aaradhya from Cannes 2017 are going viral for all the right reasons

Not only this, he even retweeted a video of his fan page where Aaradhya and Aishwarya look no less than Disney princesses. Though Aaradhya got a little camera conscious as she hid behind Aishwarya but her glimpses definitely made her insanely popular. Talking about her daughter’s posing skills, Aishwarya earlier told PTI, “There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them ‘no, no photos, bas theek hai.’ That was so cute. I realised she also posed for pictures when I was busy.”

Earlier Abhishek Bachchan too posted a picture of his lovely wife and daughter together and said, “#mothersanddaughters so that’s where she gets it from! Like mother, like daughter.” He didn’t miss on praising his beautiful wife as he wrote, “Love this photo….. Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too.”

With such a warm relationship with not only her husband but with her in-laws too, we must say Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a lucky woman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd