Amitabh Bachchan completes 48 years in Bollywood, writes a nostalgic blog page. Watch videos, pics

Amitabh Bachchan has spent 48 glorious years in the Indian film industry and yet it seems like it was just yesterday when we saw him as Anthony Gonsalves saying,”You see the whole country of the system is juxtaposition by the hemoglobin in the atmosphere because you are sophisticated rhetorician intoxicated by the exuberance of your own publicity,” in Amar Akbar Anthony.

The megastar shared a series of nostalgic pictures to mark this day on his blog. He is 74, but that hasn’t stopped him from being the most stylish granddaddy of the industry. The Pink actor took to his blog where he posted on-set pictures clicked during the shooting of his debut film Saat Hindustani. He wrote, “There is an avalanche of events related to this date, the 15th of February… For on this date in the year of the Lord 1969…Yes that is nineteen sixty nine… I became an official entrant to the film industry, by signing my very first film, Saat Hindustani.”

The star also shared photos from the premiere of the film for which he sported a Persian jacket which his friend got from Iran. “At the premiere of the film. Mr Gujral was the I&B Minister, later to become PM for a short while, Abbas saheb and yours truly, dressed somewhat in Persian attire. I was shooting for Reshma Aur Shera in Jaisalmer with Sunil Dutt and Waheeda Rehman and had come down for this event … The Persian jacket is a borrowed one from a friend who had either just come back from Iran, or was presented one from one who had just returned from there,” he wrote.

Bachchan also celebrated 44 years of his film Bandhe Haath, 27 years of Agneepath and 10 years of Eklavya. All the three films were released on February 16.

Let’s remember some of the best works of Amitabh Bachchan:

Pink: “No Means No”

Pink was one of the latest works of the superstar. At a time when no is often misunderstood as a yes, one couldn’t be more thankful to the megastar for saying it unequivocally what the simple two lettered word actually means.

Piku: “Hum Bhi Uska Father Hai”

In Piku he was the father who believed women shouldn’t get married and settled down. They should polish their potentials and go further with life. He is the father who could openly discuss his daughter’s relationship status and his pooping style in the same sentence, with a straight face. This character won the hearts of many for the blunt and ‘on your face’ approach towards life.

Deewar: “Aaj Mere Paas Bangla Hai, Gaadi Hai, Paisa Hai…”

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan and his iconic dialogues, we can never forget his 1975 blockbuster Deewar.

Amar Akbar Anthony: “My name is Anthony Gonsalves”

It takes a special kind of talent to say something with so much sophistication.

Agneepath: “Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal…”

Even if the film’s remake starring Hrithik Roshan was also a blockbuster, it could still not be as good as Big B’s dialogue from the original.

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in ram Gopal Varma’s directorial film Sarkar 3.

