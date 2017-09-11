Only in Express

Amitabh Bachchan compares his ‘then and now’ and we cannot miss his throwback photos

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing his throwback pictures on social media. This time he has shared yet another memory from his growing up days juxtaposed with a recent click. Mr. Bachchan is certainly taking the social media by storm with his superb throwback snaps.

September 11, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan childhood pics, amitabh bachchan twitter, amitabh bachchan instagram, amitabh bachchan photos Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture.
Amitabh Bachchan would have certainly ruled the social media if it existed three decades ago. However, it is never too late for Bachhan Senior as he leaves no stone unturned to mark his place on the social media platforms, majorly dominated by the youth.

Big B is known for sharing his throwback pictures on social media and this time he is up with yet another click from his childhood. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo from his growing up years framed together with his recent photo. Though the caption did not give out any major details about the picture, it won our hearts. It read, “Ek din aise the; phir aise ho gaye” (One day I was like this and then I became like this). Time has definitely changed but his aura hasn’t.

Another throwback picture shared by him on Instagram was from the sets of his film Mahaan and the caption read, “Last one went into archives by error .. here again ..Action sequence in film MAHAAN .. to slide down rope … ripped my entire hand .. shooting in Chennai .. the great MGR CAME TO KNOW of my accident and advised always use metal grips around rope to slide down .. fast and safe .. so caution never do it bare hands .. MGR WAS most gracious and kind questioned the production why this precaution was never taken”

Check out the recent throwback pictures shared by Amitabh Bachchan here: 

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9 and is also working with projects like 102 Not Out and Thugs of Hindustan.

