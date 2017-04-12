Amitabh Bachchan calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘superstar’, shares a nostalgic pic from his childhood

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukherji’s Dragon. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukherji’s Dragon.

How does it feel when a legend, who is a phenomenon in Indian cinema, calls a much junior actor, a superstar? And if the legend happens to be Amitabh Bachchan, it surely is beyond a dream come true. To know what such a feeling is, you need to check Big B’s tweet which he shared for Ranbir Kapoor. The Piku actor is in awe of the junior Kapoor who was last seen romancing the Bachchan bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. According to reports, senior Bachchan was not very happy with the steamy chemistry between Aishwarya and Ranbir in the movie and wanted Karan to shorten their love-making scenes. Later, Amitabh shut the haters by praising Saba, the character played by Aishwarya in the movie.

In the throwback picture which Amitabh Bachchan shared on his Twitter handle, we see Ranbir Kapoor with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The brother-sister duo is holding their mother Neetu Kapoor’s hands and their uncle Shashi Kapoor is in the same frame too. The text on the picture suggests that it is from the sets of a film starring Amitabh. “And that wide-eyed little fellow is the Superstar of the day today ! Ranbir Kapoor .. !! what an actor !!” Amitabh wrote along with the picture.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here:

T 2491 – And that wide eyed little fellow is the Superstar of the day today ! Ranbir Kapoor .. !! what an actor !! pic.twitter.com/sQFOpz1ooJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2017

The compliment might have come in the wake of Ranbir Kapoor being honoured as the outstanding entertainer at the Lokmat Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. Apart from Ranbir, Alia Bhatt also won big at the event.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing screen space with both the young superstars Alia and Ranbir in Ayan Mukherji’s next directorial Dragon. Amitabh will start shooting for the film this year only. Talking about the project, Ayan said that his next with Ranbir will feature a character who has a mystical connection with fire. And since fire is the symbol of power, the director tentatively called the film Dragon, though he is yet to finalise the title.

