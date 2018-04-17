Amitabh Bachchan completes 10 years of blogging

Amitabh Bachchan started writing blog in the year 2008. Amitabh Bachchan started writing blog in the year 2008.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan completed ten years of writing a blog on Tuesday. The actor took to his Twitter handle to celebrate the occasion. He tweeted, “nothing happens in this world on its own .. togetherness, love and resolve to remain happy and holding hands is the gift of nature, which all the Ef followed .. and they are the greatest contributor to this DAY ..🙏🙏🙏.”

From past 10 years, Amitabh has been interacting with his many fans through his blog. Since 2008, he has been sharing details about his family time with granddaughter Navya Naveli and Aaradhya, his feelings about the happenings around the world and also some anecdotes about his early days in the Indian film industry. The 102 Not Out actor has made his admirers a part of his life’s journey through the blog.

T 2776 – 10 YEARS OF THE BLOG .. ! BADUMBAAAAA .. !

nothing happens in this world on its own .. togetherness, love and resolve to remain happy and holding hands is the gift of nature, which all the Ef followed .. and they are the greatest contributor to this DAY ..🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kE88bbSWxO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 16, 2018

The latest post on his blog has him expressing his happiness about forming a warm bond with his followers over a period of ten years. He wrote, “I knew no one .. and neither did any of you .. and then we all came to know each other and built a home .. the warmest and most hospitable in the entire world .. .. it is not just the continuity of my writings .. it is also the continuity of your feelings as well .. when you do not respond, I fear there has been a loss .. a loss is unbearable and so it remains constant .. the joint family of the Ef .. the Ef does not need elaboration .. it is now in developed character, a world , a living, a constant by itself .. it has strength of its existence and the affection of millions ..”

Further, in the post, Amitabh contemplated on ‘ten’ being a number of celebration. “does 10 years need celebration .. why 10 why not 11 or many more or other .. I have often wondered on these celebratory fawning .. each day is a celebration and each day is lived with the harmony of our togetherness .. this is the ultimate celebration ..” he wrote.

T 2776 – THE PROUDEST FATHER .. my daughter GREATEST !!❤️❤️❤️😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/A87tV4NvKi — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 16, 2018

Not just about himself, Senior Bachchan keeps his fans posted about the developments in the life of his family members too. It was only on Monday that the actor shared about his daughter Shweta Bachchan carrying forward the legacy of his father and noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan as her first book Paradise Towers is all set to release in October. He wrote, “HE PROUDEST-FATHER .. my daughter the best and GREATEST !! 😍😍😎❤️🌹🌹🌷.”

