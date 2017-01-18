Amitabh Bachchan: Piku and Pink are both revolutionary movies, see pics

Amitabh Bachchan speaks about the changing decade at the book launch of ‘Once Upon A Time In India’. Amitabh Bachchan speaks about the changing decade at the book launch of ‘Once Upon A Time In India’.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan says he doesn’t think that the earlier time is better than the current rather he believes that every decade brings something new.

Conversing at the launch, of ‘Once Upon A Time In India – A Century Of Indian Cinema’ on Tuesday, Amitabh said, “There is no favourite decade for me. Every decade has brought some new thing with it. In every decade we have been introduced to some first-ever memories and new artists. So saying that the earlier decade is better than the current one is quite an atrocity.”

However, he mentioned that how workforce has changed with time. While during his time he would see only two women working on the sets, now he notices 50 of them working in key departments like camera, production, which makes an actor’s job easy.

“It’s wonderful to see the kind of dedication they put in. We rely a lot on them. For some reason we feel the ladies are never going to make mistake. They are very efficient. I am just free to be able to say my lines and not worry about the continuity or what I should be wearing,” he said. “These were things we had to look after ourselves in our time.”

About the current time, when there are many more realistic films being made, he stated, “Piku and Pink both are the revolutionary movies. Piku only depicts the relationship between a father and daughter. The film is a great mark of identification of the daughters of India.”

“And of course the issue was so strong, valuable and pertinent in Pink that needed to be told in a powerful manner. I am really grateful to Shoojit and Anirudhh for thinking of making the film without being preachy,” Amitabh said.

“It touches the issue briefly with a lasting impression. Devising the last comment ‘No means No’ is very debatable and the writer has done a brilliant job,” the actor added.

“We still have a long way to go. We hear some incredibly hideous incidents that keep happening in our country. I do pray that it stops and hope that films like Pink bring some sense,” he said at the event.

