Amitabh Bachchan shares his first job application picture, says ‘No wonder I was rejected’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing updates and photos with fans through his social media handles. The latest Instagram post of Big B is an old picture of the actor himself. Amitabh claims the picture was part of his portfolio in the early phase of his career and we all know that he was rejected at first.
Sharing the old picture where he is dressed in an off white kurta pyjama, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “My application picture for a job in movies .. 1968.. no wonder I was rejected.”
Amitabh Bachchan’s first film was 1969 film Saat Hindustani. In many interviews, Big B has shared how he was rejected several times and had to face a lot of struggle in the initial phase of his acting career.
See Amitabh Bachchan’s recent post here:
Amitabh also shared a picture recently of a news piece on how the two divas of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are too tall for actors like Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor. And for this ‘height problem’ of Bollywood, Mr Bachchan shared a solution and yes, also a job application. Amitabh Bachchan had then written, “Job Application : Amitabh Bachchan DOB 11.10.1942 .. age 76 .. 49 yrs experience in films .. approx 200 films acted .. speaks Hindi .. HEIGHT 6’2’’ .. available .. You shall never have height problem !!”
Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen sharing the screen space with Rishi Kapoor in his next film 102 Not Out.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 20, 2018 at 9:45 pmI have a picture of Big B taken by late father along with his Poster Artist friend Bhatt at the Fimistan Studio in Goregaon Bombay.My late father used to say in the late 60,s and early 70's tall people were very very rare species and if anyone who is little above average in height would be called LambooReply
- Mar 20, 2018 at 9:28 pmCreator says universe created from a single solid mass was tore apart chapter 21-verse.30. Expanding universe 51-47. Iron sent down to earth. 57-25We know now Nova - supernova. Embryonic stages of baby with ear first vision latter. Confirmed by scientist making many say it it is from creator as science was not that developed 1400 years. All celestial bodies travelling in own orbits . Sperm responsible for gender . we now know x y chromosome. Measured quantiy of rain per year . now confirmed . wrong doers sinfull thinkers will be caught from front of head. We now know front lobe is respondible for thinking action..lot of scientific things. Open brain needed to read . open invitation to all particularity Hindu qualified masses. Prove a single non scientific verse in compatible with modern science. Illetrate Mohammad peace be upon him couldn't have told. Defintly creators words. Hindu brothers shall post scientific material of theirs. Healthy discussion. Contact Kmalik5526 g mailReply
- Mar 20, 2018 at 9:16 pmThis is not his first picture. He is more fatter in this picture. He was a skinny skeleton back then.......Reply