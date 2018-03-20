Amitabh Bachchan shares his first job application picture, says ‘No wonder I was rejected’

Amitabh Bachchan claims the picture was part of his portfolio in the early phase of his career and we all know that he was rejected at first. Amitabh Bachchan claims the picture was part of his portfolio in the early phase of his career and we all know that he was rejected at first.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing updates and photos with fans through his social media handles. The latest Instagram post of Big B is an old picture of the actor himself. Amitabh claims the picture was part of his portfolio in the early phase of his career and we all know that he was rejected at first.

Sharing the old picture where he is dressed in an off white kurta pyjama, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “My application picture for a job in movies .. 1968.. no wonder I was rejected.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s first film was 1969 film Saat Hindustani. In many interviews, Big B has shared how he was rejected several times and had to face a lot of struggle in the initial phase of his acting career.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s recent post here:

Amitabh also shared a picture recently of a news piece on how the two divas of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are too tall for actors like Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor. And for this ‘height problem’ of Bollywood, Mr Bachchan shared a solution and yes, also a job application. Amitabh Bachchan had then written, “Job Application : Amitabh Bachchan DOB 11.10.1942 .. age 76 .. 49 yrs experience in films .. approx 200 films acted .. speaks Hindi .. HEIGHT 6’2’’ .. available .. You shall never have height problem !!”

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen sharing the screen space with Rishi Kapoor in his next film 102 Not Out.

