Watch: Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh welcomes Aadar Jain, wishes him luck for Qaidi Band

Qaidi Band released on August 25. Qaidi Band released on August 25.

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor wishing good luck to their cousin Aadar Jain for his debut film Qaidi Band, it is Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan who have tweeted in favor of Aadar and asked their fans to give this newbie a chance. Big B took to Twitter and wrote, “Aadar Jain .. his first film .. wishing you the very best Aadar .. love and blessings .. WE are Family !!” In response to the legendary actor, Aadar wrote, “Thank you so much Sir! Your love & blessings mean a lot to me!”

Ranveer, on his way back from Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, recorded a short video for the Yash Raj Film’s new talent. In the video, he said, “Aadar and Anya, I believe you are nervous for the release, which is quite understandable but look at it this way, the film is releasing on such an auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. With the blessing of god, believe all shall be well. Ladies and gentleman, the film has been uniquely conceptualised and directed by my dear friend Habib Faisal who wrote Band Baaja Baaraat and directed Ishaqzaade. So, catch Qaidi Band in theaters and it got some terrific performances I believe by the new actors. Show some love.”

Aadar wrote back to Ranveer and wished him for Ganesh Chaturthi, “Thank you so much brotherrrrrr means a lot! Hope you enjoy the film, also Happy Ganesh Chaturti!”

T 2529 – @aadarjain .. his first film .. wishing you the very best Aadar .. love and blessings .. WE are Family !! pic.twitter.com/5WmdJ6bxD5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 27, 2017

Arjun Kapoor also recorded a video wishing well for the film and the actors. He mentioned, “Habib Faisal is the man who gave me a chance.”

Karan Johar wrote, “Confident…Assured and Solid on screen!! Welcome to the movies @anyasinghoff and @AadarJain ….#Qaidiband is a must watch!! @yrf”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd