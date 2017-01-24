Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been living separately: Amar Singh

Amar Singh opens up about the relationships between Amitabh, Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amar Singh opens up about the relationships between Amitabh, Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Politician Amar Singh, once a very close friend of Amitabh Bachchan, made some shocking revelations about the Bachchan family. He said in an interview to ABP, “Even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. In their two bungalows, Janak and Pratiksha. People blame me for every possible problem in the country. I am not even responsible for the rift between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.”

Amar Singh has recently been accused of causing a rift in the Samajwadi Party. Clearing himself of the blame, the Rajya Sabha MP says that the media always believes him to be responsible for every rift whether it concerns the Samajwadi Party, the Ambanis or the Bachchans.

Aishwarya, however, was recently spotted having a candid moment with Jaya at an awards show. Aish was seen resting her head on Jaya Bachchan’s shoulder as if she was her own mother. A couple of Aish’s pictures with father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan were also doing the rounds on the Internet. And she looked more than happy spending time with them!

Singh had even earlier made a statement saying that it was Amitabh Bachchan’s decision to not stay friends with him. He had also claimed that Bachchan had warned him to not accept Jaya Bachchan in his political party considering her “inconsistent nature and habits”. Amitabh Bachchan, reportedly said that being a friend, Singh has the right to say what he wants.

The Bachchans have always kept their personal life personal. Considering how Singh went a little over the top this time, we wonder how the Bachchans are going to react!

