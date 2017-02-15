Amitabh Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya had the perfect Valentine’s Day date. Here are all the deets

Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan went for pizza date on Valentine’s Day. Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan went for pizza date on Valentine’s Day.

When you think of the Bachchan family, you think of manners, elegance and a kind of royalty, which is undefinable for even their contemporaries. Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai, has perfectly got the nuances of being a Bachchan if you go by what Big B has to say about her. The legendary actor went on a pizza date with his granddaughter only to realise that she is no more a kid but all grown up with perfect etiquettes.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote, “The granddaughter here at home, has most politely expressed a desire to eat a Pizza at an Italian restaurant .. and there is a flurry of activity to make her desire .. we just did .. and Miss Aradhaya has quietly and in most dignified manner, sat at her table, spread the napkin across her legs, ordered the menu by drawing the attention of the waiter .. giving instructions of just how crisp she wanted her Pizza to be .. and when it has arrived has most politely turned to the waitress, thanked her for the dish and then .. ‘wish you a very happy Valentine’s Day ..’ musically departs her tender lips, as she settles in to devour her favourite ..

Deed over she has desired her Dada Ji to drive her back home, which he willingly does and on getting home when other families ask her to thank me for taking her out, goes quiet and puts on a sulk…”

And when asked why, Aaradhya has a perfect answer which made Amitabh Bachchan wonder. She replies, “I should not thank all, all must thank me for it was I that suggested we must go out for dinner…” He continues to say, “She is 5 .. with an additional 0 .. 50 !! Hmm .. a point .. and complied with .. a smile .. and off to bed… Me too…”

Well, we perfectly get your emotions Bachchan Saab. Aaradhya is a grown up girl and how. And with her on the side, any grandpa’s Valentine’s Day can only be perfect. On the work front, Big B is prepping up for Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

