Amitabh Bachchan amasses a fan following of 29 million on Twitter

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is one of the most followed Indian actors on Twitter, now has a fan following of 29 million on the micro-blogging platform. The 74-year-old actor who has given hits like Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Pink, is ahead of other Bollywood superstars like, Shah Rukh Khan (27.6 million), Salman Khan (25.1 million), Aamir Khan (21.8 million), Priyanka Chopra (18.9 million) and Deepika Padukone with 20 million.

On Saturday night, Amitabh expressed his excitement. “29 million on Twitter. There was time only one person saw my tweet and today 29 million! It is because of all of you!” he tweeted.

He added that he was looking forward to his next milestone — 30 million followers. The Pink actor is active on social media platforms and uses the medium to share updates about his personal and professional life.

Amitabh is currently busy with two films — 102 Not Out and Thugs Of Hindostan. Despite working in the industry for over four decades, for the first time, he will be sharing the screen space with superstar Aamir Khan. Thugs of Hindostan also stars, Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.

T 2535 – 29 MILLION on Twitter .. एक ज़माना था जब केवल 1 ही ने हमारे tweet को देखा था !! आज २९ million ! सब आपलोगों की कृपा है pic.twitter.com/XJI623DajO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2017

yes .. next 30 http://t.co/mqDnWgIXxh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2017

He will share screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out. The two will be working together after over two decades. Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in several popular films such as Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Om Shanti Om, Delhi 6 to name a popular few.

