Amitabh Bachchan adorably waves to his daughter Shweta Nanda

As far as traditions go, Amitabh Bachchan is known to follow them quite diligently. He upholds his values above anything else.

And, as far as the Sunday tradition goes, Amitabh Bachchan was again standing outside his house, Jalsa, to wave and greet his fans and thank them for their endearing love and their support.

But, this week was a little more special than usual. Amitabh Bachchan shared a couple of adorable pictures of him and his daughter, Shweta Nanda. While Shweta is recording a video as he waves to his fans, Big B can be seen asking her to stop. The veteran actor, with his great legacy, seemed almost normal and akin to the civilians who were standing outside his house to catch a glimpse of the revered actor.

He shared a picture of them on Instagram, with the caption: “Sunday well wishers .. and the best wave and smile for the daughter SHWETA ..” On Twitter, he shared a similar post, but you can spot his dearest fan who is right behind him, capturing her father on her phone, rather proudly. He tweeted: ” Sunday well wishers and a surprise vision of Shweta at the back recording the moment .. and Father and Son out for an event !!”

T 2424 – Sunday well wishers and a surprise vision of Shweta at the back recording the moment .. and Father and Son out for an event !! pic.twitter.com/2x4MV7pOWw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 14, 2017

He also shared a picture of him and his son, Abhishek, who were out for an event in the same Twitter post. Talking about his fans who line up at Jalsa every Sunday, the actor wrote, “Sunday well wishers at JALSA .. a privilege for me and a must for the last 35 years .. each Sunday.”

Recently, the world of cinema saw the release of the third movie in the Sarkar legacy. The movie received rather tepid response, but, as usual, the acting of Amitabh Bachchan was praised.

