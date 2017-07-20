Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan proud of Jaya Bachchan receiving the Best Parliamentarian award

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared a message for Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared a message for Jaya Bachchan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says it is a “proud” moment for his family as his wife politician-actress Jaya Bachchan bagged the Best Parliamentarian award. Amitabh on Wednesday night took to Twitter to share a photograph of Jaya at the Vigyan Bhawan. “Best Parliamentarian Award to Jaya. A proud moment for all of us in the family,” Amitabh captioned the image. The 74-year-old cine icon also shared that it was a moment of “great pride” for him.

He added, “Jaya gets the Best Parliamentarian Award today. A moment of great pride for us all. our gratitude to them that wish!” Not just him, Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram account and wrote how it’s a proud moment for him.

Big B took to his blog where he said that his wife proved her worth in the Indian Parliament. “Quietly and with great dignity, Jaya has won the Best Parliamentarian award today and it could not have been a prouder moment for us all in the family. Committed, participatory and with an enviable attendance record, she has proved her worth in the annals of the seat of democracy – the Indian Parliament!” he wrote.

“Work done with conviction and honesty, does not require any elaborate fanfare, beating of chests or self-complementary brandishing .. the work speaks .. and those that value it notice it,” he continued.

T 2490 – Best Parliamentarian Award to Jaya .. a proud moment for all of us in the family .. !!🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/ru4XdcGUQu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 19, 2017

T 2490 – Jaya gets the Best Parliamentarian Award today .. a moment of great pride for us all .. our gratitude to them that wish !! pic.twitter.com/bTvFksJwaS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 19, 2017

In the same blog, he recalled the time when he had visited Vigyan Sabha but expressed how we need to have more of such places to honour and celebrate important functions.

“It’s a pity that we do not have many more Vigyan Bhavans to celebrate important functions .. the same is true for Mumbai as well .. though I believe there are many contributions being made in this direction, and soon we shall be having some magnificent venues ..When you visit some of the venues in the Western World you are astounded by their beauty and more importantly their respect and regard for the world of performance creativity and the arts of entertainment ..But we shall soon I hope fulfil that desire too as we move along.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd