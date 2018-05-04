Amitabh Bachchan: I had decided that the moment Abhishek starts borrowing my shoes, we would become friends

At a special screening of 102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan interacted with fans over a video call. During the interaction, the 75-year-old Bollywood actor was asked about his chemistry with son Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan said, “We both are friends. I had decided that the moment he starts borrowing my shoes, we would become friends. And that’s what we are. Now he borrows my clothes too.”
Big B also had a reply for trolls who target Abhishek Bachchan for living with him.
“It is a very Western concept that once the child becomes eighteen, they have to move out of their parents’ house. Whatever people say on social media, I don’t care. Abhishek will be with me till my last breath. This is the Indian culture and we should follow it,” said Amitabh.
102 Not Out is an unusual father-son story where a 102-year-old man is determined to break the record of being the oldest living man. There’s just one problem — he must find a way to change the grumpy demeanor of his 75-year-old son. The movie also Rishi Kapoor and Jimit Trivedi
102 Not Out hit screens on May 4, 2018.
