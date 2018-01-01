Photos: Amitabh Bachchan rang in the new year with his ‘bestest’ granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating the beginning of 2018 with his granddaughter Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating the beginning of 2018 with his granddaughter Aaradhya.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is ringing in the new year with his granddaughters, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. The veteran actor posted a couple of pictures on his official Instagram, where he can be seen cuddling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s little one Aaradhya.

Senior Bachchan first posted the picture of both his granddaughters, Navya and Aaradhya, with the caption, “Daughters be the best … grand daughters the bestest .. Navya Naveli and Aaradhya ..” The sweet post was followed by another photograph featuring the megastar himself. The second picture saw Big B cuddling the little Bachchan.

The caption of the aforementioned picture read, “… and Aaradhya plants her ‘tiara’ hair band on her Dada Ji and … well freaks out !!! Happy 2018.”

The actor had also wished his fans on his blog. He had written, “An end of the week .. an end of the month .. an end of the year .. something unique welcomes this new 365 .. today .. !! A Sunday – end of week, a 31st day of December – end of month, and the end of 2017 to 2018 .. It’s mid-night .. !! A few crackers around the surroundings in Juhu .. a subdued cheer from the crowded streets around .. the family comes up and wishes the new year .. and I get down to wishing all .. with the best there is ever for all.”

Check out the pictures of Amitabh Bachchan with granddaughters Aaradhya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda here:

T 2758 – वर्ष नव , हर्ष नव, जीवन उत्कर्ष नव ~ बच्चन 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rhsmXNbkJk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

T 2758 – The BLOG for the new year .. and some delightful pictures ..🙏🙏😀http://t.co/XZRL0E08nx pic.twitter.com/ZfJBRoIGHi — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd