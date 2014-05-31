Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan to launch Dilip Kumar’s biography

The book will be launched by Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the presence of Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Aamir Khan will launch legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s biography next month.

The biography ‘Substance and Shadow’, authored by Uday Tara Nayar, was earlier scheduled to release on Kumar’s 91st birthday last year, but will be now unveiled on June 9. Writer Uday Tara Nayar is also a close family friend of the Bollywood thespian.

The book will be launched by Bachchan and Khan in the presence of Kumar, his wife Saira Banu, legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and Nayar.

The veteran actor was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan but adopted the screen name of Dilip Kumar. In a career spanning over six decades, the actor gave hits like ‘Madhumati, ‘Devdas’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam, ‘Karma’ and others.

He was crowned as the ‘Tragedy King’ for playing a doomed lover in films like ‘Andaz’, ‘Baabul’, ‘Mela’, ‘Deedar’ and ‘Jogan’ and others. He was last seen in film ‘Qila’ in 1998. Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

