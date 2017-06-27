Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is ‘rough and tough’

Thugs of Hindostan went on floors last month. Thugs of Hindostan went on floors last month.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy with his next Thugs Of Hindostan, says the film is rough and tough. Amitabh on Tuesday tweeted, “Back from work on Thugs Of Hindostan… It is rough and tough! But when ever did anyone gain without it.” Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan, which went on floors last month also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Sheikh.

An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release. The Yash Raj Films’ project, which promises to have action on sea and a dose of history, brings Amitabh and Aamir together for the first time. The 74-year-old cine icon will also be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the upcoming movie 102 Not Out. The two will be working together after over two decades. Amitabh also recently shared a candid photograph of himself along with Aamir on his Instagram handle. The picture was taken in Malta when Amitabh and Aamir were chilling out in a restaurant. Both actors are standing at a table and looking extremely relaxed. We wonder what they are talking about?

T 2467 – Back from work on TOH .. it is rough and tough ! But when ever did anyone gain without it .. pic.twitter.com/PGEkU8BYq3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 26, 2017

We don’t know how the movie will shape up but this picture really thrills the viewers. It’s a confluence of two great minds and artists. Amitabh shared the picture along with this caption, “THUGS OF HINDOSTAN in a short respite from the gruelling shoot in Malta”. After Aamir, Amitabh and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Katrina Kaif has also joined the cast and crew there.

