49 years of Amitabh Bachchan in Bollywood: Shehenshah recalls signing debut film Saat Hindustani

The megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan completes his 49 years in the Hindi film industry today. The actor, who is an active social media user, has recited a poem, written by him, for his legion of fans on the special occasion. Sharing the video on his Facebook account, he wrote, “FB 1914 – My poem dedicated to my Blog Ef .. and well wishers..” Before sharing the video on Facebook, senior Bachchan posted the poem titled ‘Haan Main Likhta Hun’ on his blog a couple of days back.

The 75-year-old actor then shared the link to his Facebook post on his Twitter handle, along with a throwback photo with his wife, Jaya Bachchan. “My poem I wrote for my Blog .. now have recited it .. ” he wrote alongside the tweet.



T 2614 – My poem I wrote for my Blog .. now have recited it .. http://t.co/4jdEZBZxXK pic.twitter.com/eWbV181twT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018

Senior Bachchan, as he is affectionately called, joined the film industry on February 15, 1969, when he signed his debut movie, Saat Hindustani. Sharing his thought on the same, he tweeted, “T 2615 – 49 years ago I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film .. “Saat Hindustani’ on Feb 15, 1969 ..” The actor also shared some glimpses from his debut film.

T 2615 – 49 years ago I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film .. “Saat Hindustani’ on Feb 15, 1969 .. pic.twitter.com/lNABGJIIXQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018

A few days back, we read another poem penned by him on his recent visit to the Lilavati hospital. In the poem, he expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and mentioned his experience with the photographers who were gathered outside the Lilavati Hospital to click a photo of him.

On the work front, Amitabh has his hands full with movies. Recently, in the 102 Not Out teaser, we saw him as a 102-years-old man but with a young heart. Also, he is working on Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Next, he would start shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s film Jhund and will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

