102 Not Out actor Amitabh Bachchan: Senior citizens should not be marginalised, but treated with dignity and respect

The cast and crew of Bollywood film 102 Not Out unveiled the film’s second song Badumbaaa on Thursday in Mumbai. At the event, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor were in their elements and spoke about how much fun it was to shoot the song. They also shared their take on ageism and mainstream films showcasing stories of older people.

Rishi Kapoor said, “You cannot say that films are not made on senior citizens. He (Amitabh Bachchan) did Piku. He did Pink. He played characters of senior citizens in those films. How can you say there are no films made on senior citizens?”

On being told further that there are no mainstream films showcasing stories of older people, the actor said, “Maybe that’s because we don’t have more actors like Amitabh Bachchan.”

However, Amitabh Bachchan didn’t restrict his answer to films alone but acknowledged that it is a valid question and that senior citizens should not be marginalised but treated with dignity and respect. He said, “Senior citizens are very respectable members of the society. We need to treat them with a lot of dignity and respect. I hope that with this film we can convey it to the common man and audience.”

Amitabh, who is the ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, was also asked for a comment on the Kathua incident where an eight-year-old child was kidnapped, gang-raped and brutally murdered. On this, the superstar said that he is too disgusted to even comment on this topic.

According to the makers, 102 Not Out is ‘the story of a 102-year-old man who wants to break the record of being the oldest living male. There’s just one problem – he must find a way to change the sad and grumpy demeanor of his 75-year-old son.’ While Amitabh Bachchan plays the 102-year-old father, Rishi Kapoor will be seen as his 75-year-old son.

The film also stars Gujarati actor Jimit Trivedi, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiya. The Umesh Shukla directorial is based on a Gujarati play of the same name, written and directed by Saumya Joshi.

102 Not Out is slated to release on May 4, 2018.

