Amit Sadh: Sarkar 3 made me rise to my art

Actor Amit Sadh has thanked his fans for all the love and appreciation for Sarkar 3 and says the film has made him rise to his art.

“‘Sarkar 3’ a film that has arrived and made me rise to my art. It did border disappointment to many cinegoers nevertheless it gathered appreciation for the skilled craft in a few segments,” Amit tweeted on Wednesday night.

The actor, who played Shivaji Nagre in the Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial, understands that happiness and sadness work in tandem.

“I feel the parallels of life; happiness and sadness work in tandem. I humbly hold gratitude for the tireless effort of all those who put this film through, from its inception and till after, to even today, to make it happen,” he added.

The 33-year-old actor says he can “only strive to better my stride and walk ahead. Thank you for the love and appreciation.”

Indian Express critic, Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “You go into the third part of Sarkar in the hope that it will resurrect RGV. But that’s not to be. The best that can be said about Sarkar 3 is that it is not as terrible as Not A Love Story, and, no, nowhere as ghastly as Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. That’s small consolation for a film, though, which toplines a heavyweight cast, led by Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpyee, Jackie Shroff, and helmed by a director who redefined both the gangster and horror genre in Indian cinema.”

Sarkar 3 is a political crime thriller film. This is the third installment of the “Sarkar” franchise which stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan again in the lead role along with Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Yami Gautam.

