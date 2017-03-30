Amit Sadh: Haven’t consciously picked up different genres

Amit Sadh has managed to star in movies different from one another. Amit Sadh has managed to star in movies different from one another.

Ever since Amit Sadh ventured into the Hindi film industry, he has managed to star in movies different from one another. The actor says he hasn’t consciously picked different genres, but looks for new stories.

Amit ventured into Bollywood in 2010 and has featured in films like Phoonk 2, Kai Po Che!, Guddu Rangeela, “Sultan”, “Akira” and “Running Shaadi”. He will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sarkar 3.

“I have not consciously picked up different genres, but yes I am conscious of stories…I look for new stories and hence, the change…I always want to see different worlds and because of that I think all my films are different from one another,” Amit told IANS.

Amit Sadh earlier said getting criticised over his acting skills will affect him rather than a comment on his fashion sense. Does being a celebrity pressurise him to look good all the time? “Firstly, I am not a celebrity. I don’t know what a celebrity is. Kim Kardashian is a celebrity, not me. I am an actor,” Amit told IANS.

Amit will be seen playing the role of Shivaji Nagre in the political crime thriller film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff and Ronit Roy.

Asked about his other projects, Amit said: “‘Yaara’ is a gangster film with me, Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan. That’s with Tigmanshu Dhulia (director). I will play a 25-year-old and (also) a 65-year-old man.”

