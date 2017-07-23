Amit Sadh calls himself ‘picky’

Amit Sadh will be seen next in Gold and Raagdesh. Amit Sadh will be seen next in Gold and Raagdesh.

Actor Amit Sadh, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming film Raagdesh, says he’s picky when it comes to reading scripts. Amit made his debut on the silver screen in 2010 and since then he has featured in eight films including Kai Po Che, Sultan, Running Shaadi, Sarkar 3, Phoonk 2, Guddu Rangeela and Akira. Asked if he would call himself picky when it comes to scripts, Amit told IANS: “When it comes to reading scripts, I guess you could say I’m picky. I have a simple process: If a story strikes a chord and it’s with the right people, I do it. If one of the two is missing, then it’s a no.”

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Raagdesh, a period drama, tells the story of the Red Fort trials of three INA officers. It’s slated to release on July 28. The film’s cast also includes Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. It is presented by Rajya Sabha TV and produced by Gurdeep Singh Sappal.

Amit is currently shooting for “Gold” in London. It’s a sports drama directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. This will be the second time after “Sultan” that he would be seen starring in the same genre.

The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy.

“Gold” is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London.

It will release on Independence Day in 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App