Amit Sadh wants to scale the Mount Everest in 2019, begins preparations

We saw Amit Sadh in Kai Po Che. Then we saw him in Salman Khan-starrer Sultan and also in the recent release Running Shaadi alongside Taapsee Pannu. The actor is definitely in a happy space for now. But there is more that Amit want to accomplish in life. We aren’t talking about bagging a film project, or working with a big star. The actor is all set to fulfill his dream of climbing the Mount Everest in 2019. And well, he has already begun preparing for the same.

Amit Sadh loves mountaineering and wants to scale the Mount Everest. At the age of six, the actor started rock climbing and spent most of his childhood trekking in the hills. Taking his passion for climbing mountains to the next level, Amit now aims to conquer the world’s highest peak and is already gearing up to undergo basic training for the task.

In a statement, the actor shared his plans and said, “I have taken off six months in 2019 to prepare to scale Mt Everest. I plan to stay for a month in Leh, J&K, before I go on the expedition.” Also, Amit, who is determined that he will accomplish it in 2019, has been following a strict fitness schedule.

The actor added in his statement, “A lot of permissions have to be taken and it’s not easy to climb Everest. About Rs 35 lakh will be needed for this and currently, I am in the process of figuring out the logistics. I am also locking the team that I am going to be climbing with.”

On work front, Amit has been roped in for the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold in which he will be seen in the role of a hockey player. He will also been seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3.

