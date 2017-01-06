Amidst selfie-seeking fans and massive crowd, Bollywood bids Om Puri a teary adieu

Shabana Azmi and many other celebrities broke down while offering their prayers at Om Puri’s funeral. Shabana Azmi and many other celebrities broke down while offering their prayers at Om Puri’s funeral.

It’s unfortunate that Om Puri’s film press conference never gathered the kind of media and crowd presence as his death today generated. While it was a given that every major and minor channel would cover his funeral, it was the pesky selfie-seeking fans, more interested in getting clicked with the celebs that made crowd swell. Not to forget a huge number of wannabe strugglers who gatecrashed just to network. Amid all this, many of Puri’s old associates and some big names from the film industry, including the Bachchans, paid their last respects to the soul of the departed actor.

In the morning, Puri’s body was taken to Cooper hospital where a post-mortem was conducted that validated the cause of death as natural. The body was later brought to Trishul apartments in the evening where friends and well-wishers paid their last respects. One spotted Kabir Khan, Prakash Jha, Vidya Balan, Shyam Benegal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and sons Imaad and Vivan, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others. Many including Shabana Azmi broke down while offering their prayers.

The funeral was conducted at the nearby Oshiwara crematorium where a host of Bollywood stars made a beeline to bid their last adieu to Puri. One spotted Manoj Bajpai, Satish Kaushik, Mukesh Rishi, Ranveer Shorey, Anubhav Sinha, Rakesyh Omprakash Mehra, Shakti Kapoor, Ketan Mehta, Vikrant Massey, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Chaubey and others. The last rites were conducted by Puri’s teenaged son who was inconsolable as Puri’s body was consigned to the holy flames.

