Ameesha Patel gets trolled for latest photoshoot

Ameesha Patel is getting trolled for her latest photoshoot. Ameesha Patel is getting trolled for her latest photoshoot.

Ameesha Patel is very active on her social media handles and keeps treating her fans with her beautiful snaps. After Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha, Radhika Apte and Taapsee Pannu among others, Ameesha is the latest celebrity to face the wrath of trolls. The recent photos of the actor have led to some offensive comments on her social media handles.

Ameesha Patel shared some racy photos from a photoshoot and as expected, the actor faced criticism. The photos were bombarded with offensive comments followed by slut-shaming. While some trolls body shamed the 41-year-old actor, others called her aunty. The actor, however, paid no heed and went on to post more photos from the photoshoot.

Check out the pictures of Ameesha Patel from her latest photoshoot.

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with superhit film Kaho Na…Pyar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. She followed it up with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, the actor failed to maintain her winning streak and faded into oblivion. These days, the former Bollywood heartthrob makes her presence felt with social media posts, scintillating item numbers like “Lazy Lamhe” and her photoshoots.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel’s projects Bhaiyyaji Superhitt and Desi Magic are yet to see the light of day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd