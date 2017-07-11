Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Bollywood shaken; Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, others express anguish, anger

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar reacts on the Amarnath Yatra Terror Attack. Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar reacts on the Amarnath Yatra Terror Attack.

The Amarnath terror attack that killed seven pilgrims, including five women, when a bus carrying at least 56 passengers was attacked by militants Monday evening has angered and saddened Bollywood. A flood of reactions from the industry filled the social media with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Madhur Bhandarkar among others taking to Twitter to express their anguish and strongly condemn the dastardly attack on innocent people.

While Shah Rukh wrote “Saddening to see innocent lives being taken. Prayers for the victims & may God give strength to the families of the #AmarnathYatra pilgrims,” Akshay tweeted, “Attack on innocent #AmarnathYatra pilgrims is a low of another level! Angry and sad…prayers for all those affected.”

Anaarkali of Aarah actor Swara Bhasker termed the attack “barbaric” and “unjustifiable”. “SHAME on this heinous act of terror & crime! U r monsters!! Inhuman barbaric unjustifiable!! #AmarnathTerrorAttack,” she said onTwitter.

Huma Qureshi sent out a message of unity and brotherhood. “For years Kashmiri Muslims have helped Hindu brothers undertake #AmarnathYatra.Shame on terrorists. We will not let hate win#UnitedWeStand,” she tweeted.

Joining the actors were filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Hansal Mehta, Shekhar Kapur and Mahesh Bhatt.

Bhatt gave a clarion call to fellow Indians to stand united against the terrorists. “A tragic night! Time for the nation to stand together and defeat the sinister designs of the terrorists to divide us.” Indu Sarkar director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “My prayers are with #AmarnathYatra attack victims & their families. This disgusting act of cowardice is beyond any reason of any kind.”

