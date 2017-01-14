Amaal Mallik slams Indian film awards, asks why only nominate Aishwarya Rai and leave Randeep Hooda for Sarbjit

Amaal Mallik’s Baaghi has been nominated for the Filmfare this year. Amaal Mallik’s Baaghi has been nominated for the Filmfare this year.

Music composer Amaal Mallik has expressed displeasure over how award shows function in India. The musician who has famous tracks like Sooraj Dooba Hain (Roy), Main Hoon Hero (Hero) and many others to his credit, shared his opinion on his personal Facebook account, mentioning how these award shows are “making a joke of our film industry.”

In his long note, he questioned the nomination of only Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Sarbjit while there was no mention of Randeep Hooda, whose physical transformation for the role had become a huge news during the release of the film.

Amaal also hinted on how these nominations are done. He said the jury, who takes the final call on who should be nominated, should not be active stars in the industry. He wrote, ” Why do you have a jury that is still working in the film industry, you need a non-biased jury, not people who are still part of the industry, who end up nominating themselves lol for their own music, their own productions and directorials.”

Read the full post by Amaal Mallik here:

It is actually interesting that MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is one of India’s official entries at the Oscars this year, yet it does not have any nomination in Best Film and Best Direction category at several award shows.

Ever since Filmfare nominations were declared, people have been constantly questioning why deserving performers from films such as Aligarh, Airlift or the Dangal girls have not been given even one nomination under so many categories.

While people have been tweeting and posting on Facebook about how these awards shows are ‘rigged’, Amaal’s post makes the speculations even more strong.

