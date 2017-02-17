Always wished to work with Naseeruddin Shah: Sayani Gupta

Hungry, written and directed by Bornila Chatterjee, also features the critically acclaimed Tisca Chopra. Hungry, written and directed by Bornila Chatterjee, also features the critically acclaimed Tisca Chopra.

With Hungry, a co-production between India and Britain, actress Sayani Gupta says she has realised her wish to work with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Hungry, written and directed by Bornila Chatterjee, also features the critically acclaimed Tisca Chopra. It is based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Titus Andronicus”.

About being a part of the Film London production, Sayani said in a statement: “Just working with such a splendid cast by itself was out of the world. Naseer sir, in fact, had come once to FTII (Film and Television Institute of India, Pune), when I was a student there, as a guest faculty.”

“I always wished I would once work with him. The fact that I’m working with him in such a short duration of my career is extremely rewarding. The shoot of the film was absolutely a learning experience for me to be around such talented individuals.”

Sayani had started out her international work by being part of a short film called “Leeches”. Her latest Bollywood release in the Akshay Kumar starrer “Jolly LLB 2”. “I’m dying to do a masala Bollywood film with typical song and dance. But having said that, my character in the film should have her own point of view. I won’t play a role who has no brains,” says Sayani.

Also Read: Salman Khan picks Amy Jackson as the new face of his brand. See pics

Apart from The Hungry, Sayani will also be seen playing a 14-year-old girl in Anurag Basu’s highly-awaited Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The movie is slated to release this year. The actress says she wants the audience to like her work but never worries about the reviews.