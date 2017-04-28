Along with Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, 2.0 star Amy Jackson to attend Cannes film festival?

Will Amy Jackson represent India on the red carpet of Cannes 2017? Will Amy Jackson represent India on the red carpet of Cannes 2017?

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Amy Jackson is likely to join the list of Indian celebrities to walk the red carpet and attend the Cannes Film Festival. While Aishwarya and Sonam have been constant at the film festival, this would be the first time when Deepika Padukone and Amy Jackson will be joining their international counterparts Julianne Moore and Eva Longoria at the 70th Festival De Cannes, taking place in May.

Aishwarya Rai and Sonam broke the internet with their fashion statements last year. The fans are agog to know what are their plans for this year.

On the work front, Aishwarya gave a smashing hit at the box office with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released last year. The actor is in talks with many directors for her next project. However, nothing has been officially announced. Sonam, on the other hand, has two films in her kitty, Battle of Bittora and Veere Di Wedding. However, the most exciting films this year is going to be delivered by Deepika Padukone, who will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati after two years, and Amy Jackson, who would be playing an important character in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film 2.0, which has been postponed for January next year.

The actor, who would be seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time, recently became the face of Salman Khan’s Being Human clothing line. The Cannes Film Festival is set to commence on May 17 and will conclude on May 28.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 4:13 pm

