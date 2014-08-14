All well between Mahesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi has quashed reports that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is angry with him for giving preference to Kunal Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Natwarlal’ over his uncle’s film ‘Mr. X’.

It was reported that Emraan allotted some days for the promotion of “Raja Natwarlal” instead of shooting for ‘Mr. X’ and it left Bhatt upset as his team wanted to wrap up the film with the actor soon.

“For selfish reasons, I am here to promote this film (‘Raja Natwarlal’) and they (Mahesh, Mukesh and Vikram Bhatt) have understood that. I thank them for that,” Emraan told reporters here Wednesday at the launch of a song from his film “Raja Natwarlal”.

“Although we are facing problems, we are trying to make amendments. We are trying to divide the schedules (between ‘Raja Natwarlal’ and ‘Mr. X’) to strike the balance.

“Vikram is making lot of amends to make sure that I promote for this film (‘Raja Natwarlal’) as well as shoot for that film (‘Mr. X),” he added.

“Mr. X” is a supernatural thriller that features Emraan in a never-seen before avatar. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is in the shooting phase.

Meanwhile, “Raja Natwarlal” that features Emraan has a conman, will release Aug 29. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon and Pakistani model-actress Humaima Malick.

