All Tubelight songs video and audio: Salman Khan film’s songs are a pleasant mix of human emotions

Salman Khan’s Tubelight music is a soothing and beautiful mix of every emotion that the actor’s character goes through in the film. The moment you plug in the songs, you know the exact mood of the characters. As audiences and listeners, the music of Tubelight has the quality to instantly develop a liking for it and we can thank Pritam for putting his best foot forward. Bollywood is not really famous with songs that blend into story -telling, however, Salman’s last few films — whether it is Sultan or Bajrangi Bhaijaan — both films music have been extremely successful in telling the story and blending with the screenplay. Have you heard all songs from Tubelight yet? Well, let us tell you a little about the songs and further you decide which song will become your earworm.

Radio: Remember those times when radios were the only connect to news from rest of the world? This Radio song highlights the emotions of families who had their members in armies and how the entire village or households would light up as good news cae home. Salman can be seen in a celebratory mode and with his epic steps, you would also want to shake a leg with the star.

Naach Meri Jaan: This song would remind you of the moments you have spent with your dearest member in the family. In the video of the song, you can see Sohail Khan and Salman Khan bromancing with each other, playing pranks and having a gala time.

Tinka Tinka Dil Mera: A song of separation, this song is for all those souls whose hearts have been broken or were broken once. In fact, it fits well for all those families who are sending off their child to fight for the country. Separation is one of the most undervalued emotions but the song, which has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan bring out tears as and when you hear his rendition.

Main Agar: After celebration and separation, its time for some romance. If you are someone who loves a romantic track and loves to listen to Atif Aslam then you are in for a treat. The song features a romantic tale, an emotional exchange between two characters in the film.

Check out the artists of the song:

1. “Radio” Amitabh Bhattacharya Kamaal Khan, Amit Mishra

2. “Naach Meri Jaan” Amitabh Bhattacharya Kamaal Khan, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Tushar Joshi

3. “Tinka Tinka Dil Mera” Kausar Munir Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

4. “Main Agar” Amitabh Bhattacharya Atif Aslam

5. “Tinka Tinka Dil Mera” (Film Version) Kausar Munir Jubin Nautiyal

The film, which stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Matin Rey Tangu and Zhu Zhu in pivotal roles, is yet another example of how Bollywood is full of talented musicians and writers who offer solace to human souls. The film directed by Kabir Khan will release on June 23.

