All actors crave for commercial success: Anshuman Jha

Bollywood actor Anshuman Jha feels every artist wishes to gain commercial success and anyone who says otherwise is lying. Anshuman made his big screen debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjee’s critically acclaimed Love Sex aur Dhoka. He then followed it up with films like “X: Past is Present and Chauranga.

“All actors crave for commercial success, anyone telling you otherwise is lying. When you do films, you want admiration and appreciation. Deep down everyone wishes that here,” Anshuman told PTI.

The actor says with commercial hits, an actor tries to balance critical acclaim too and says “at the end of the day, when you go back home you know what has been your level of performance. It boils down to that.”

Anshuman is currently gearing up for the release of Mona Darling, touted as a horror-thriller film revolving around social media.

The trailer of the film drew obvious comparisons with two Hollywood movies, Unfriended and Friend Request, but Anshuman, who has also produced Mona Darling, denies it.

“The script has been registered since 2011, so it puts to rest all the accusation, what people are saying that there is similarity between the two Hollywood projects. The social media thing is the only similarity but nothing else is common.”

Post the film, which is scheduled to release this Friday, Anshuman says he has shot three more films, including Nandita Das Pagla Ghoda, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai starring Sanjay Mishra and Noor directed by Ashvin Kumar.

“In terms of acting, there is a huge spectrum. I am playing an IT student in one, doing a commercial film where I play a 25-year old guy who teaches a 50-year-old man the importance of expressing love, and an army major in another. I am really looking forward to this year,” he said.