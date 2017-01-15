Manoj Bajpayee winning Filmfare for Aligarh is huge for India’s LGBTQ, says writer Apurva Asrani

Manoj Bajpayee won Critics Best Actor award for Aligarh. Manoj Bajpayee won Critics Best Actor award for Aligarh.

The year of 2016 has been quite fruitful for Manoj Bajpayee. The actor showcased his mettle as an actor with films like Aligarh and Chaar Uchakey alongside short films like Kriti and Taandav. But the cherry on the cake moment was when his performance in Aligarh got him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor last night.

Apurva Asrani, the writer of the film, was overwhelmed with the film’s win at the 62nd Filmfare Awards. He took to Twitter to express his joy and how this small win is a big step for LGBTQ community. He wrote, “I had lost faith in awards. But #ManojBajpayee winning a mainstream award for playing a gay protagonist is HUGE for India’s LGBTQ! #Aligarh”

Aligarh revolved around the award-winning professor Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras who taught Marathi at Aligarh Muslim University and was sacked due to his sexual orientation. The character was played by Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Hansal Mehta and also starred Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

Aligarh was embroiled in a lot of controversies and went through objections from CBFC too. However, the release of the film got a lot of critical acclaim for the entire team. Manoj has bagged a Filmfare after seventeen years. The actor won an award in the same category for Shool as well, which was way back in 2000. And with his latest win, we can expect that this is just the beginning.

