Trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Raazi released LIVE UPDATES: Review, reactions and more

The much-awaited trailer of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming drama Raazi was released on Tuesday morning. According to the makers, Raazi is the story of a young girl, who was sent to Pakistan in 1971 to source out any information she could, as war was becoming imminent between India and Pakistan. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl in extraordinary circumstances.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi, which is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka, will also see Alia Bhatt share screen space for the first time with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky was last seen in the Netflix film Love Per Square Foot.

Raazi will hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

Follow all the reactions to the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Raazi: