Trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Raazi released LIVE UPDATES: Review, reactions and more

The much-awaited trailer of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming drama Raazi was released on Tuesday morning. According to the makers, Raazi is the story of a young girl, who was sent to Pakistan in 1971 to source out any information she could, as war was becoming imminent between India and Pakistan. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl in extraordinary circumstances.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi, which is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka, will also see Alia Bhatt share screen space for the first time with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky was last seen in the Netflix film Love Per Square Foot.
Raazi will hit the screens on May 11, 2018.
Also Read | Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy puts country before anything else
Follow all the reactions to the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Raazi:
Highlights
Raazi Trailer Review
Raazi's trailer introduces us to the three key elements of Meghna Gulzar’s film: love, betrayal and patriotism. A naive Alia aka Sehmat transforms into an Indian spy on the order of her father played by actor Rajit Kapur and gets married to a Pakistani officer (Vicky Kaushal) with a mission. Her story is one of ‘valour and honour’. In this more than two minutes long trailer, Alia establishes herself as one of a kind actor whose effortless acting adds to this espionage thriller.
Read full story here - Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy puts country before anything else
Raazi's trailer introduces us to the three key elements of Meghna Gulzar’s film: love, betrayal and patriotism. A naive Alia aka Sehmat transforms into an Indian spy on the order of her father played by actor Rajit Kapur and gets married to a Pakistani officer (Vicky Kaushal) with a mission. Her story is one of ‘valour and honour’. In this more than two minutes long trailer, Alia establishes herself as one of a kind actor whose effortless acting adds to this espionage thriller.
Read full story here - Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy puts country before anything else
Talking about her role in Raazi, Alia Bhatt told The Times of India, “For me, the best part is that this character is not a Lara Croft. She’s a young, naive girl, who decides to risk her life for her country. This was the most beautiful aspect, because I didn’t have to enact anything. Being brave doesn’t mean that you don’t get scared. The sequences were overwhelming, but I wasn’t afraid of holding on and going all the way. A lot of technical preparation went into playing Sehmat. I had to improve my Urdu and then unlearn what I had picked up, because I play a Kashmiri and I wasn’t required to speak chaste Urdu or Hindi. I even learnt the Morse Code by heart. It was something Meghna believed that I should do authentically, and I feel that it helped me get perfectly into the character. One could have argued that kisi ko kya pata chalega, but we had to be as authentic as possible. I also learnt how to drive a Jonga.”