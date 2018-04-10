Presents Latest News
Trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Raazi released LIVE UPDATES: Review, reactions and more

Want to know what celebrities and fans are saying about the trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi? Follow our live blog for all the updates about the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

Raazi trailer Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, will hit screens on May 11, 2018.

The much-awaited trailer of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming drama Raazi was released on Tuesday morning. According to the makers, Raazi is the story of a young girl, who was sent to Pakistan in 1971 to source out any information she could, as war was becoming imminent between India and Pakistan. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl in extraordinary circumstances.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi, which is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka, will also see Alia Bhatt share screen space for the first time with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky was last seen in the Netflix film Love Per Square Foot.

Raazi will hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

Follow all the reactions to the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Raazi:

09:46 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
Bhumi Pednekar on Alia Bhatt in Raazi: You’re hands down my favourite
09:30 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
Raazi Trailer Review

Raazi's trailer introduces us to the three key elements of Meghna Gulzar’s film: love, betrayal and patriotism. A naive Alia aka Sehmat transforms into an Indian spy on the order of her father played by actor Rajit Kapur and gets married to a Pakistani officer (Vicky Kaushal) with a mission. Her story is one of ‘valour and honour’. In this more than two minutes long trailer, Alia establishes herself as one of a kind actor whose effortless acting adds to this espionage thriller.

Read full story here - Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy puts country before anything else

09:10 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
Alia Bhatt on Raazi

Talking about her role in Raazi, Alia Bhatt told The Times of India, “For me, the best part is that this character is not a Lara Croft. She’s a young, naive girl, who decides to risk her life for her country. This was the most beautiful aspect, because I didn’t have to enact anything. Being brave doesn’t mean that you don’t get scared. The sequences were overwhelming, but I wasn’t afraid of holding on and going all the way. A lot of technical preparation went into playing Sehmat. I had to improve my Urdu and then unlearn what I had picked up, because I play a Kashmiri and I wasn’t required to speak chaste Urdu or Hindi. I even learnt the Morse Code by heart. It was something Meghna believed that I should do authentically, and I feel that it helped me get perfectly into the character. One could have argued that kisi ko kya pata chalega, but we had to be as authentic as possible. I also learnt how to drive a Jonga.”

08:58 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
Here is the trailer of Alia Bhatt's Raazi

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, revolves around a female Indian spy who marries a Pakistani officer. While Alia plays Indian spy Sehmat, Vicky plays the Pakistani officer in Raazi.

