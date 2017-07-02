Alia Bhatt’s click with directors Shakun Batra and Punit Malhotra is making us excited for a potential collaboration. See photos

So is Alia Bhatt secretly shooting for another film, on her vacation? Or will she have a cameo in some film? We really can’t help but get excited. So is Alia Bhatt secretly shooting for another film, on her vacation? Or will she have a cameo in some film? We really can’t help but get excited.

Bollywood director Punit Malhotra shared a picture with Alia Bhatt and Shakun Batra on social media with the caption, “Super day of shoot.Thank you @aliaabhatt @shakunbatra and everyone at @dharma2pointo 😃👍🏻💪🏻kaouttaaarSuper.” The Instagram account of Dharma 2 too shared the photo and mentioned,” That’s a wrap, folks. Brilliance all day long from everyone involved. @punitdmalhotra @aliaabhatt @shakunbatra #BehindTheScenes #Repos.” These posts only make us wonder whether Punit Alia and Shakun are working on any project together.

The last time, Shakun Batra and Alia Bhatt collaborated was for Kapoor And Sons. The film starring Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra had been one of the most refreshing films of 2016. It had songs which made you go ‘Chull’ and had relatable moments too. Punit Malhotra too had directed chick flicks like Luv Ka The End and I Hate Love Stories, to name a few. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt needs no further introduction, her name pretty much establishes everything that she has worked hard for, over the years in Bollywood. Naturally, when these three dropped hints of shooting a film, we couldn’t help but get excited.

Throughout 2016, Alia Bhatt had proved to be one of the most potential actors of her generation. With films like Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab, the actor proved that she does not fear from trying out different ventures even at this young age, and she is here to stay and rule.

This year, she delivered a successful hit with Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and since then we have heard that the Student Of The Year actor had been vacationing, while also signing up for projects like Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Ayan Mukherji’s Dragon. So is she secretly shooting for another film, on her vacation? Or will she have a cameo in some film? We really can’t help but get excited.

