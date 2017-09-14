Alia Bhatt wraps up first schedule of Raazi, celebrates with a dance party

Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi. Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi.

Alia Bhatt is celebrating. Why? Well, the actor has wrapped the first schedule of her upcoming film ‘Raazi’. Since a long time, we could see Alia sharing on-set pictures and teasing her fans. In fact, recently a de-glam picture of Alia went viral on social media. And going by the still, one can safely guess that Alia yet again would be portraying a girl-next-door character.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal. This would be the first time that Alia and Vicky would be sharing the screen space.

Earlier in an interview, Vicky had shared his excitement about working on this project with Alia. “I look forward to sharing the screen with someone as talented as Alia. She’s young and in a short span of time has already managed to don such amazing roles on screen,” said the actor who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Raman Raghav 2.0′.

Based on the book Calling Sehmat, ‘Raazi’ is the story of a Kashmiri girl (essayed by Alia) who is married to a Pakistani army officer and is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vicky will play the role of the army officer. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.

The film will hit the theaters on May 11, 2018.

Pictures from Alia Bhatt’s Instagram stories:

Other than this project, Alia has couple of more projects in her Kitty. She would be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s untitled project.

She is definitely on roll!

