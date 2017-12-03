Went on a solo trip to mourn the loss of Shaandaar, shares Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt talks about the failure of Shaandaar with Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt talks about the failure of Shaandaar with Shah Rukh Khan.

Actor Alia Bhatt was “heartbroken” after the Shaandaar debacle. But she says she is now more prepared to face failure. The daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt talked about the ups and downs in her career with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an episode of Lux Golden Divas – Baatein with the Badshah, read a statement.

“Touch wood, 90 per cent of my films fared well at the box office. But there has been one failure, and because of that failure, I am more calm… Some strange reason. Shaandaar didn’t work at the box office. I was heartbroken. I could not believe it,” Alia said.

“I turned to my father. He was the only person I was speaking to and then I went on a holiday solo to mourn the loss.”

The Udta Punjab star added, “I felt terrible, but after that I felt ‘ho gaya’ (it’s done). The bandage has been ripped. I have faced my first failure, and I will be ready for whatever comes. Getting up after the failure is very different. My father sent me this poster with Frank Sinatra’s quote ‘The best revenge is massive success’.”

Alia has delivered laudable performances in films like Highway, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Kapoor and Sons. Only Shaandaar turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.

At present, she is busy with Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, scheduled to release on May 11 ,2018. The film which also stars Vicky Kaushal is a period drama based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd