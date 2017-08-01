Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal film Raazi gets a release date, would hit the theaters in May next year

Raazi: Alia Bhatt to be paired with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. Raazi: Alia Bhatt to be paired with Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, will hit the theaters on 11th May 2018. The release date was announced by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions and even Alia Bhatt, who took to Twitter and wrote, “#RAAZI starring @aliaa08 & @vickykaushal09 to release on 11th MAY 2018. @meghnagulzar @JungleePictures @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18” Though not much has been revealed about the plot of Raazi as yet, but the on-screen pairing in the film has made everyone pretty excited. This would be the first time when Alia would share screen space with Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal.

Raazi is the story about a Kashmiri girl (played by Alia) who marries a Pakistani officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) and spies for the Indian Intelligence. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, daughter of famous lyricist Gulzar and veteran actor Raakhee, the espionage thriller is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, and will be shot in multiple locations in India.

Recently, there were reports that the team would be flying to Kashmir to shoot a particular sequence of the film but nothing has been confirmed about it.

Both Alia and Vicky were pretty excited about the project. In an interview, Vicky expressed that he is thrilled about doing a film with an actor like Alia. “I look forward to sharing the screen with someone as talented as Alia. She’s young and in a short span of time has already managed to don such amazing roles on screen,” said the actor who received much appreciation after his act in Raman Raghav 2.0.

Alia, who was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, would appear in Ayan Mukerji film tentatively titled Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

