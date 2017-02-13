From Koffee With Karan to Kala Ghoda: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mission Badrinath ki Dulhania’

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt set the stage on fire with their Badrinath Ki Dulhania performance. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt set the stage on fire with their Badrinath Ki Dulhania performance.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are everywhere as they promote Badrinath ki Dulhania. They were on mentor Karan Johar’s couch on Sunday night and earlier they were at Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda festival — the mood during both the appearances was the same, film promotion.

Alia and Varun are leaving no stone unturned to keep up the buzz for their film. At the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai, the actors brought the house down with their impeccable performance on Tamma Tamma Again and the title track of their film, Badri Ki Dulhania. The duo just seems inseparable and their compatibility is giving us strong friendship goals too.

The actors, who also made the audience sing along, however, refrained from discussing their real life ‘premis’. Even at the launch of the song, Alia was quite specific that she doesn’t want her ‘premi’ to become a point of discussion for now. However, Varun gave it all away when Karan asked him during Koffee With Karan if Alia was dating Sidharth Malhotra. He started playing with Alia’s hair, making sure nobody misses the message.

Tamma Tamma Again released on February 11 but has been creating a rage among the audience since its announcement. Alia and Varun have shared a couple of videos, latest being the one where the original crooner of Tamma Tamma, Bappi Lahiri aka Bappi Da wished luck to the actors and their film. Bappi Da also sang the song and said, ‘old is gold.’ Well, we couldn’t agree any less with him.

Earlier, the duo had shared videos with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the actors on which the original song was picturised.

Madhuri taught the original hook step to Alia and Varun. Varun had quickly learnt the steps while Alia can be seen struggling.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania marks the third project of Alia and Varun. Earlier, the duo has appeared in the film’s prequel, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student Of The Year. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Alia-Varun’s film will release on the Holi weekend, on March 10.

