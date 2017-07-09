Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Shiddat to have Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in a pivotal role?

Both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be working for the fourth time after a successful stint with their previous movies like Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be working for the fourth time after a successful stint with their previous movies like Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

If media reports are to be believed then Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan can soon start working on their next film titled Shiddat post-Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s success. The film will be directed by Abhishek Varman of Two States fame. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for a pivotal role, according to a Spotboye report. The report says that Sanjay has liked the role and is considering taking the part. He may soon sign the film. The film will also star Aditya Roy Kapur whose last film OK Jaanu tanked at the box office. Media reports also suggest that Sonakshi Sinha and Sridevi may come onboard as well as the film’s plot deals with six protagonists.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is busy with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Dragon and Meghna Gulzar’s next. Meghna Gulzar’s film is based on Calling Sehmat book. The film will see Alia play a Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani officer and spies for Indian Intelligence. Alia recently said that she needs better scripts than superstars to giver her best as an actor.

“I find it ridiculous when people subject actors to a caste system. We are all here to act and the better the actor, the better the film will turn out. Vicky is fantastic. He might not have done many films, but I was sold when I saw him in ‘Masaan’ (2015). He is a better actor than me,” Alia told Mid-Day.

“I don’t need superstars to lean on. I need good scripts and co-stars who bring out the best in me. Cinema can’t be categorised into off-beat and mainstream. A masala flick or a niche film, at the end of the day, is just content for people. What is good, will always work as long as it’s made within the budget,” the actor added.