Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan set to team up for their fourth film titled Shiddat?

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-starrer Shiddat is said to be a two hero film and rumours are rife that Aditya Roy Kapur or Arjun Kapoor might be roped in as the second male lead. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-starrer Shiddat is said to be a two hero film and rumours are rife that Aditya Roy Kapur or Arjun Kapoor might be roped in as the second male lead.

Do you love seeing Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan together on screen? Are you also a fan of the chemistry and vibes these two young actors bring every time? If yes, then get ready for another film. If reports are to be believed, Alia and Varun are teaming up yet again in Abhishek Varman’s upcoming romance-drama. The film is said to be titled Shiddat and will go on floors by end of 2018.

The news of about this latest film was broke by a report in Mumbai Mirror. Shiddat is said to be a two hero film and rumours are rife that Aditya Roy Kapur or Arjun Kapoor might be roped in as the second male lead. We await confirmation on that though.

Varun and Alia have done three films together until now – Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their cute chemistry both on and off screen has been setting serious BFF and relationship goals for all their fans. And considering Shiddat is also reportedly a romantic drama, we are really hopeful about the film.

A source is also quoted saying that Abhishek, Karan and Alia have been working on the script, which is still in the premature stage, over the last two months. The shooting schedule is now being adjusted to suit Alia and Varun’s dates. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Alia, who is on a break from films, is happy to be spending time with her family, holidaying and even learning Kathak. She will be back on the sets of her two upcoming films Dragon and Gully Boy, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh respectively, soon.

