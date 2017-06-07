Latest News

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan set to team up for their fourth film titled Shiddat?

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are coming together on the big screen yet again with Abhishek Varman's upcoming romance-drama, Shiddat, which goes on floors by the end of year 2018. Shiddat is said to be a two hero film

By: Express Web Desk | Bangaluru | Published:June 7, 2017 4:02 pm
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, shiddat, Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan film, alia Varun film, alia Varun shiddat, alia Varun photos Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-starrer Shiddat is said to be a two hero film and rumours are rife that Aditya Roy Kapur or Arjun Kapoor might be roped in as the second male lead.

Related News

Do you love seeing Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan together on screen? Are you also a fan of the chemistry and vibes these two young actors bring every time? If yes, then get ready for another film. If reports are to be believed, Alia and Varun are teaming up yet again in Abhishek Varman’s upcoming romance-drama. The film is said to be titled Shiddat and will go on floors by end of 2018.

The news of about this latest film was broke by a report in Mumbai Mirror. Shiddat is said to be a two hero film and rumours are rife that Aditya Roy Kapur or Arjun Kapoor might be roped in as the second male lead. We await confirmation on that though.

Varun and Alia have done three films together until now – Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their cute chemistry both on and off screen has been setting serious BFF and relationship goals for all their fans. And considering Shiddat is also reportedly a romantic drama, we are really hopeful about the film.

 

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, shiddat, Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan film, alia Varun film, alia Varun shiddat, alia Varun photos

A source is also quoted saying that Abhishek, Karan and Alia have been working on the script, which is still in the premature stage, over the last two months. The shooting schedule is now being adjusted to suit Alia and Varun’s dates. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Alia, who is on a break from films, is happy to be spending time with her family, holidaying and even learning Kathak. She will be back on the sets of her two upcoming films Dragon and Gully Boy, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh respectively, soon.

More Related News

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 07: Latest News