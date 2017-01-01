Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan go Badrinath Ki Dulhania way to wish their fans on New Year, watch video, pic

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan had a filmy way to wish a very Happy New Years to their fans. The actors, who are teaming up for the third time with their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, shared their look from the film along with the release date. The film is scheduled to release on March 10 this year.

The picture was shared by Varun, who along with the image wrote, “Happy new year from Badri and his dulhania #badrinathkidhulania ✨The change you want to see in the world begins at home.” While the Dishoom actor has his charm on, Alia looks adorable in her Indian avatar. Alia has won accolades for her performance in 2016 with Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi.

Varun also shared a short video on Instagram with a caption that read – “It’s the first day of 2017 and I want to wish you all a very happy new year. I actually dropped my phone while running into the sea.”

After debuting together with Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year, Alia and Varun appeared in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which is the prequel to their upcoming film. However, both the stories have no connect. The film has been extensively shot in Singapore and is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

In a recent interview, Alia talked about the film. She said, “It is shaping up quite coolly. It is a different film. We are shooting in Singapore now. So now Badrinath is going international. It (film) is in the same space. It is a heartland desi romantic film. I am looking forward to the film.”

Apart from Badrinath, Varun is set to get into superstar Salman Khan’s shoes in the remake of Judwaa where the actor will be seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

The movie will be directed by Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan, who also helmed the 1997 hit.

