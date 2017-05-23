Alia Bhatt’s vacation with mother Soni Razdan ended too soon. Soni shared a photo of her ‘sweetie pie’

Alia Bhatt with mother Soni Razdan during London vacation. Alia Bhatt with mother Soni Razdan during London vacation.

With the success of Dear Zindagi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt had a great year so far. The actor was vacationing in London along with mother Soni Razdan. Soni shared a lovely picture of daughter Alia and captioned the photo, “My sweetie pie.” Soni also shared a picture of herself and wrote, “Ah London! Wish we had more time ❤️#loveyou #greatesttravels #superfoodie”. Alia and mother Soni enjoy each other’s company and are often seen hanging out together. Alia also keeps sharing pictures of her mother on her Instagram account.

Soni is making her comeback on television with a TV show, Love Ka Hai Intezaar. The show will also star Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeira. Alia earlier wished her mum all the best and shared on Twitter, “Woohoo finally! All the best team ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar'”. Soni had worked on several TV shows including Buniyaad, Saahil, Junoon and Aur Phir Ek Din. She was last seen on screen in Aisa Des Hai Mera in 2006.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Soni spoke about her comeback. When asked if she has found the television content regressive, Soni said, “Oh yes. Well isn’t that obvious? We have regressed so much. What happened to aspirational TV shows or our intelligent shows? So few out there now.”

“Daily soaps are just not my scene. And it’s really hard for me to do things that I don’t believe in. The fare on TV was a world that I’m not familiar with. It’s totally alien to me and I couldn’t really imagine myself doing a role that has no depth. So I stayed away till this (Love Ka Hai Intezaar) came along as it looked interesting,” she said.

