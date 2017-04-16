Didn’t make Udta Punjab to win National award, says Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt who had delivered a brilliant performance in Udta Punjab doesn’t feel a sense of fulfilment yet in her career Alia Bhatt who had delivered a brilliant performance in Udta Punjab doesn’t feel a sense of fulfilment yet in her career

Actress Alia Bhatt, who played the role of a Bihari migrant in Udta Punjab, said the film was not made with the intention of winning a National award. Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, which dealt with the issue of substance abuse in Punjab, failed to win an award in the 64th National Film Awards.

When asked how she felt on the film not getting recognition at the National awards, Alia said she did not feel bad, as the film had already been well received by the audience.

“When the film released, it got that appreciation and recognition from the people. It’s not that National awards are not prestigious, but it doesn’t take away the fact whatever the film has achieved.

“We did not make a film for that purpose, so it’s ok. An award is given when your efforts are rewarded. So, the people who have won, have put in more efforts and have been rewarded, so you shouldn’t feel spiteful to somebody’s else’s win. That’s the wrong way of looking at it,” Alia told reporters here.

She was speaking on the sidelines of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards press meet of the voting weekend.

Udta Punjab also had Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh were in key roles. Alia, who made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, has delivered great performances in films like Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, doesn’t feel a sense of fulfilment yet in her career.

Alia says there is still a lot for her to achieve.

“It’s very boring to be feeling fulfilled at a given point. There is no fulfilment, but there is gratitude for the opportunities that I have got.”

Talking about the IIFA awards ceremony, she said, “It’s been five years and I have not been to IIFA once. I am very happy as it’s happening in New York and I will be performing as well.

“I have not decided yet about my performance. I get bored by constantly dancing to my own songs. I try to be different so maybe I will perform on a mix of my songs and other songs,” she said.

