Alia Bhatt to shoot in Kashmir for Meghna Gulzar film Raazi, opposite Vicky Kaushal

Alia Bhatt to reportedly shoot in Kashmir for Raazi. Alia Bhatt to reportedly shoot in Kashmir for Raazi.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Raazi, has been hitting headlines ever since its announcement. Raazi is the story about a Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) and spies for the Indian Intelligence. While rumours were that Alia may skip shooting in Kashmir for safety reasons, latest reports say that she is definitely going there.

According to DNA, a source close to the actor said, “Kashmir is definitely one of the places where Raazi will be shot. The novel by Harindar Sikka — on which the film is based — is largely based in Kashmir. If there were security issues, Meghna would never have agreed to film the novel. She won’t translocate the novel to a studio.” Earlier reports were that a set resembling Kashmir will be installed in Mumbai and shooting will be carried out there.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the daughter of famous lyricist Gulzar and veteran actor Raakhee, the espionage thriller is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, and will be shot in multiple locations in India. Alia, who is currently on a break, will return to the sets of her upcoming films, which also include Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh and Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, during an interview, Alia shared her experience working with Vicky in Raazi, and said that he is an even better actor than her. When indianexpress.com asked Vicky about the same, he said, “All I can say is that I’m flattered. And I look forward to sharing the screen with someone as talented as Alia. She’s young and in a short span of time has already managed to don such amazing roles on screen.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App